Eugene Gerald Lipovac
Des Moines - Eugene Gerald Lipovac passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 13, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home.
Gene was born September 26, 1926 at the Lipovac home in Des Moines, Iowa, the tenth of eleven children. He was a proud World War II Army veteran serving in Iwo Jima. Gene was a member of the American Legion for over seventy years including time as the commander of the Belizzi-McRae post in South Des Moines. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier until his retirement. Gene enjoyed traveling to Croatia, American Legion Conventions, and to Iowa Hawkeye football games. He was a fan of the New York Yankees throughout the years. A lifelong resident of the south side of Des Moines, Gene was the softball coach at St. Anthony's School for many years. He was honored by St. Anthony's Church as a "Pillar of the Parish". Gene is a member of the Des Moines Softball Hall of Fame in recognition of his many years as a softball pitcher.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Wence and Mary; sisters, Mary, Kae, and Vera; and brothers, Milo, John, Vance, Steve, Maurice, Ed, and Ray. He is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews who remember him as the family historian and as a modest and kind gentleman.
The family is appreciative of the staffs at Mercy Hospital, Scottish Rite Park, and Mercy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in loving memory of Gene.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019