Eugene "Gene" Hawkins
Eugene "Gene" Hawkins 89, passed away peacefully at Taylor House Hospice on Saturday March 21, 2020.
He was born December 26, 1931 to Howard & Alberta Hawkins. Gene was married to his loving wife Margaret for 63 years.
He is survived by his children Babet (Cecil) Reynolds & Russ Hawkins. Three grand children Lisa (Drew) Kerley, Kelly (Tim) Lynn & Megan (Alex) Herrold, six great grand children, Lauren & Sam Kerley, Michael & Carmen Lynn & Oliver & Macklin Herrold. Sister Vickie McClanahan, nieces, nephews & many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, parents, in-laws Bernard & Loretta Grout & brother in-law Bob (Iva) Grout.
Services & burial of Gene & Margaret will be at a date & time determined by family.
Memorials may be given to Taylor House Hospice.
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens will handle arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020