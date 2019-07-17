|
Eugene Joel "Bunny" Busch
Earlham - Eugene Joel "Bunny" Busch, of Earlham, Iowa passed away on June 24th, 2019 at the ripe, young age of 73. Shortly after the diagnosis of cancer, Bunny died peacefully at Methodist Hospital.
Bunny was born July 23rd, 1945 to Joseph Joel Busch and Barbara Jean Busch. Survived by his wife Jane Russell-Busch, sons David and Joe Busch, daughter Nicole Bond, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters- in-laws Joan and Joyce Busch, many nieces, and nephews. Retiring from the Department of Transportation DeSoto shop didn't stop him from being involved socially. He then started to work at the Dexter American Legion and joined the Sons of American Legion.
Join family to Celebrate the Life of Bunny at the Dexter American Legion Sunday, July 28th from 1:00pm-5:00pm. Services will begin at 1:15pm with celebration to follow remembering and laughing with family and friends. Donations to be made to Huntington Disease Society of America.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019