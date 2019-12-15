|
Eugene "Gene" Muehlenthaler
Ankeny - Eugene William Muehlenthaler passed away December 14, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 S.W. Des Moines St., Ankeny). A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Gene spent most of his working years (43) selling cars at various dealerships in and around Ankeny.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; children, Jill (Don) Price of Ankeny and Jack Muehlenthaler of San Francisco; 2 grandchildren, D.J. (Deanna) Price and Angela Price and a great granddaughter, Kayleigh Price, all of Ankeny; 1 sister, Shirley (Francis) Carr and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019