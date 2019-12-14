Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Eugene O" Lee "Gene" Wolf


1949 - 2019
Eugene "Gene'O" Lee Wolf Obituary
Eugene "Gene'O" Lee Wolf

Waukee - Eugene "Gene'O" Lee Wolf, age 70, passed away from health complications on Monday December 9, 2019 in Des Moines, IA surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 17, 1949, and resided in Waukee, IA near his daughter Katie from 2016 through 2019. A celebration of Gene's life is pending.

Gene is survived by his daughters Brianna Chadwick of St. Louis Park, MN and Katie Wolf-Edgington (Dan Edgington) of Waukee, IA and grandchildren Gabriel Eugene Edgington and Bo Russell Edgington of Waukee.

To view Gene's full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2019
