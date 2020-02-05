Services
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
Eugene Oliver Scully


1931 - 2020
Eugene Oliver Scully Obituary
Eugene Oliver Scully

Garden City, KS - Eugene Scully 88, passed away peacefully at home in Garden City, KS on February 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Brooks South Town Chapel in Des Moines, IA on Saturday February 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am.

Eugene was born April 18, 1931 to Dan and Mary (Pugh) Scully in Albia, Iowa the youngest of 10 children.

Eugene enjoyed belonging and actively participating with the American Legion Post in Cumming, IA. He also enjoyed stain glass work, making things out of steel pieces, and traveling.

Eugene is survived by his children James and Alan (Julie), daughter-in-law Diana, 6 grandchildren: Melissa, April, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Jason and Shawn, 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his wife Helen, oldest son Eugene.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
