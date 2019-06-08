Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Dalmanutha Cemetery
Casey, IA
View Map
Des Moines - Eugene Schiller, 77 of Des Moines passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at University Park in Des Moines. Graveside Funeral Service with full military rites will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 10th at the Dalmanutha Cemetery, rural Casey. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Eugene Schiller Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
