Eugene "Gene" Shaw
Des Moines - Eugene (Gene) Junior Shaw, 90, passed away on 22 May, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
A public visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with a private graveside service on Thursday, May 28th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.
Gene worked as a printer pressman for over fifty years. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Freemason with Pioneer Lodge. Gene enjoyed fishing and raising flowers, tropical fish, and homing pigeons. He loved coaching his son's sports teams and later following his grandchildren's school and sporting events, as well as cheering for the Royals and Cubs, imparting his infinite sports knowledge from the sidelines.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his siblings, and his son-in-law Gary Mensing.
He is survived by his children, Connie Mensing of Des Moines; Peggy (Larry) Rotert of Kansas City, MO; and Jeff (Amy) Shaw of West Des Moines; nine grandchildren (and spouses); and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Down Syndrome Guild or the Ronald McDonald House in loving memory of Gene.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 24 to May 26, 2020