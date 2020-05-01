|
Eugenia F. Dolski
West Des Moines - Eugenia (Genie) F. Dolski of West Des Moines, IA, passed away on April 25, 2020.
Eugenia was born in Skole, Poland, on May 12, 1924, to Stanislaw and Maria Szwarc. Genie left Poland for Austria during the latter stages of WW II, joined the Polish Red Cross, and served in northern Italy before being transferred to England in 1946, where she met and married her husband Leon in 1949. They immigrated to Iowa in December 1951 and settled in West Des Moines in 1956.
Genie was an excellent cook who was well known as the "lady in the window" from the '60s through the '80s at Corso Pizza, formerly at 9th & Grand in WDM. Besides working in her kitchen, Genie loved to dance, liked to exercise and go for Sunday drives with Leon. Genie was a most loving mother and grandmother that always looked forward to family gatherings, especially during the holidays.
Surviving is her son Wojtek (Terri) of Lenexa, KS, grandson Adam Dolski of Fairway, KS, son Richard (Brenda) of Chaska, MN, granddaughter Gina (Jordan) Osterman, and great-granddaughter Tess of W. St. Paul, MN, cousins Jim and John Halsey of West Des Moines, Tony (Dawn) Standera of Bemidji, MN, and a niece, a nephew, a great-niece and a great-nephew in Szubin, Poland.
Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband Leon, brothers Josef and Julian Szwarc, sister Janina Szwarc and grandson Tony Dolski.
There will be a private visitation Wednesday evening, May 6, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of ?owers, memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020