Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
6411 SE 5th St.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
6411 SE 5th St.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Amos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Amos


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eunice Amos Obituary
Eunice Amos

Johnston - Eunice A. Amos, Age 89, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born in New Richland, Minnesota on March 16, 1930 to Alden and Lillian Routh.

Eunice is survived by her son, Brad Amos; daughter, Libby Amos; grandchildren, Cameron and Alexa; her grand-fur babies; many loving relatives and many special friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; her parents; and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 6411 SE 5th St., in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 7, 2019 also at the church. Burial will follow at Avon Cemetery in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice -Johnston or AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in memory of Eunice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now