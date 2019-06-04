|
Eunice Amos
Johnston - Eunice A. Amos, Age 89, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born in New Richland, Minnesota on March 16, 1930 to Alden and Lillian Routh.
Eunice is survived by her son, Brad Amos; daughter, Libby Amos; grandchildren, Cameron and Alexa; her grand-fur babies; many loving relatives and many special friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; her parents; and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 6411 SE 5th St., in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 7, 2019 also at the church. Burial will follow at Avon Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice -Johnston or AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in memory of Eunice.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019