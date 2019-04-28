|
Eunice Ann Hofmeyer
Urbandale - Eunice Ann Hofmeyer, on Wednesday, April 25, 2019, joined our Savior, Jesus Christ, and many other loved ones in Heaven. We are forever grateful for her faith, family and friends.
Born in Montgomery, Alabama, on November 9, 1940, to Freida and Henry Foege, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her youngest son Paul; her granddaughter Olivia; her parents and grandparents; her sister Melinda; and her brothers Ronald and David, as well as many other family and friends.
Always the encourager, Eunice shared her joy for music by directing choir and teaching piano. Her passion for teaching flowed into many classrooms of talented and gifted children seeking enrichment. In addition, grieving widows and widowers were mentored by her LADOS mantra that "there's more to life that we can give."
Her light-hearted buoyancy always matched her "Eunique" personality and her love of knowledge. She frequently rearranged her furniture to host a variety of events and gatherings in her home! SSNENIPPAH friends and neighbors will always have a special place in her heart, as will the numerous Bible studies through Precept Ministries International and others.
Eunice is survived by her children, Theresa (Touchton), Tim and John; and her grandchildren, David Keninger, Jessica, Maxwell, Elyse, and Tate Hofmeyer, Lyra and Bryce Hofmeyer, and Matthew and Katie Hofmeyer. Many thanks to each of you who held her hand and walked her through her journey to the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Precepts Ministries, Chattannooga, TN or Iowa Lyme Association, Story City, IA. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 1 at Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale with visitation the evening prior, Tuesday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019