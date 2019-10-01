|
|
Eunice Mary Ann Dillman
Des Moines - Eunice "Punkin" Dillman, 87, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Eunice was born January 12, 1932, in Winneshiek County, IA, to Albert and Hattie (Dinger) Peterson. She married Walter "Jake" Dillman on June 22, 1951, in Des Moines where they made their home. Eunice worked at Meredith Corporation for 40 years and was a member of Meredith Retirees. She enjoyed garage sales, cooking for family and friends, and travelling.
Eunice is survived by her children, Tim (Sue) Dillman of Des Moines, Jim (Karen) Dillman of Bullhead City, AZ; and Kathleen Dillman of Des Moines; her sister, Frances (Bill) Byrnes of Waukon, IA, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings, Marjorie Tieskotter, Leo Peterson, and Arlene Hansen.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 1, 2019