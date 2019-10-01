Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Dillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Mary Ann Dillman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Mary Ann Dillman

Des Moines - Eunice "Punkin" Dillman, 87, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.

Eunice was born January 12, 1932, in Winneshiek County, IA, to Albert and Hattie (Dinger) Peterson. She married Walter "Jake" Dillman on June 22, 1951, in Des Moines where they made their home. Eunice worked at Meredith Corporation for 40 years and was a member of Meredith Retirees. She enjoyed garage sales, cooking for family and friends, and travelling.

Eunice is survived by her children, Tim (Sue) Dillman of Des Moines, Jim (Karen) Dillman of Bullhead City, AZ; and Kathleen Dillman of Des Moines; her sister, Frances (Bill) Byrnes of Waukon, IA, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings, Marjorie Tieskotter, Leo Peterson, and Arlene Hansen.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now