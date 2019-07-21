Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Eva Dady


1937 - 2019
Eva Dady Obituary
Eva Dady

West Des Moines - Eva Marie Dady, 81, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Manor Care in West Des Moines.

Eva was born July 21, 1937 in Elkader, Iowa. She worked for Riverview Park for a time and had a home day care. She enjoyed being on the C.B. radio and her handle was "Riverview Mama." Eva loved to sing and loved her dogs like family.

She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Laymon, brothers Clarence "Buck" Eddis and Carl Eddis, and many nieces and nephews. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Richard, daughter Susan "Stormy", and her mother Florence Childress.

There will be a memorial visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Her urn will be interred at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 21 to July 25, 2019
