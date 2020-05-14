|
|
Eva Tjernagel
Moorpark, CA - Eva June Tjernagel, a long-time resident of Moorpark, California, passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 99. Born on May 6, 1921 in Dallas Center, Iowa, to Harry Keller and Elizabeth Keller, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Susan Meyers and Leah Whitacre, and her three brothers, Paul, Henry, and David Keller.
She began working on the family farm at the age of 5 milking cows. Living on the farm she learned to ride horses at a young age and it remained her life-long passion. Eva always attributed her strength and good health to the hard work she enjoyed while growing up on the farm.
Eva began her career teaching in a one room schoolhouse for two years. In 1943 she enlisted in the Waves and was stationed in Florida and Hawaii as an aviation machinist. After returning home she met Olaf Johann Tjernagel. They were married September 28, 1952 and moved to California. In 1956 they settled in Moorpark where they raised their two children, Trinsa and Ole Keller.
Eva began her 25-year career with Bank of America in 1959. After retiring, she spent her time planting large gardens, riding her horse Mr. K, learning to quilt, traveling, and fishing.
She was an active member in her church family at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks, California for 50 years.
Eva loved being with her family, visiting, and gathering with friends for weekly quilting classes at the senior center.
She is survived by her two children, Trinsa Bingham and Keller Tjernagel; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Mamrelund Cemetery, rural Randall, Iowa. Memorial services in Moorpark, CA and Dallas Center, IA will be held when family and friends are able to gather. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020