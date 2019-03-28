Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Eva Zakis Obituary
Eva Zakis

Des Moines - Eva Jane Zakis, 80, was born February 14, 1939, and passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She married Talivaldis "George" Zakis in 1957 and they had a son, Charlie. Eva worked at Dean Studios for over 20 years. She was also a homemaker and will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and baking. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, and friends. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Talivaldis "George", son Charlie, parents Mary and Ted, sisters Veda and Barbara, and nieces Vickie, Linda and Mary. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Avon Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019
