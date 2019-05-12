Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
641-947-3605
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
Newton - Funeral services for Evalee Hunerdosse, of Newton, will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Newbern Cemetery.

Evalee passed away May 7, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Etha (Ron) Carson of Newton, and son, Jack Hunerdosse of Newton. Evalee was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hunerdosse; son, Larry Hunerdosse.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
