Evelyn A. Taylor
Pleasant Hill - Evelyn Alice (Bigelow) Taylor was born August 14, 1922 to Ernest and Huldah Bigelow in New Hampton, Iowa. On September 16, 2020, the Lord called his faithful servant Evie, at age 98, into His glorious presence while at Taylor House Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Evelyn's funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1503 SE 6th Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua, Iowa.
