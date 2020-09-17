1/1
Evelyn A. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn A. Taylor

Pleasant Hill - Evelyn Alice (Bigelow) Taylor was born August 14, 1922 to Ernest and Huldah Bigelow in New Hampton, Iowa. On September 16, 2020, the Lord called his faithful servant Evie, at age 98, into His glorious presence while at Taylor House Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Evelyn's funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1503 SE 6th Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua, Iowa.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton’s Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved