Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA
Evelyn Baltzley Obituary
Evelyn Baltzley

Des Moines - Evelyn May (Boggs) Baltzley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, ending her courageous battle with cancer.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of almost 71 years, Carroll (Vic) Baltzley; brother, Edward Boggs; sons, Steve (Linda), Rod (Jo Lynn), and Mark (Cindy); six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and numerous friends and family members.

The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Park Avenue Christian Church, 3219 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50315. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am also at the church. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Christian Church or Taylor House Hospice in memory of Evelyn.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
