Evelyn Deloris Christopher Appell
Grimes - Evelyn Deloris Christopher Appell, age 98, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Methodist West Hospital, after a short illness. Visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Kennybrook Villiage, 200 SW Brookside Dr. in Grimes, IA and the memorial service on Saturday, February 1 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA at 10:00 a.m.
Evelyn was born October 14, 1921 to Arne and Lena (Anderson) Christopher in Slater, Iowa, the 6th child of 8 brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving sibling.
After graduating from Sheldahl High School she worked at various jobs in Des Moines prior to enlisting in the Navy. She served during WWII in Washington D.C. as a Yeoman 2nd class in the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), earning a marksmanship award. She returned to Des Moines to work where she met her future husband, Carl Appell, at a local dance club! They were married on October 22, 1950. Blessed with 3 daughters, Susan, Nancy and Diane, they created a loving home.
Evelyn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and faithfully served along with her family. She sang in the Cathedral Choir for over 50 years, and was an active member of the LCA Women's group. As a homemaker from 1950 -1965, she enjoyed raising her daughters, sewing, reading, playing cards and cross-word puzzles. In 1965, she began working as a Journal Clerk at Aetna Life & Casualty, and retired in 1984. In their retirement years, Evelyn and Carl traveled to Norway, Finland, Sweden, Alaska, and many states visiting friends and family. They were active in the Sons of Norway and were loyal active members of the Highland Park American Legion Post #374. Evelyn was an Honorary member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and served as President for 2 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2006 after 56 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Westby (Clair), Nancy Schummer (Dennis) and Diane Sexton; 4 grandchildren, Alana Breeden (Wes), Brandon Westby (Shanon), Erin Scott (Brian), and Emily Sexton; and 6 great-grandsons, Andrew and Joshua Breeden, Cayden and Jackson Westby, and Toby and Atticus Scott. Evelyn treasured moments spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - she loved them so very much.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to St John's Lutheran Church or the American Legion Post 374. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020