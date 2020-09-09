1/1
Evelyn "Evie Gregersen
1933 - 2020
Evelyn "Evie Gregersen

Ankeny - Evelyn Joanne (Toulouse) "Evie" Gregersen passed away August 28 after a long illness from complications caused by Alzheimer's disease. She was born January 23, 1933 at Des Moines, Iowa, attended the Des Moines public schools and graduated from East High School in January 1951.

The family will hold a visitation outdoors (weather permitting) on Friday, September 18 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa (Ankeny). Please wear a mask. A private family funeral will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on September 19, 2020. She was cremated and her ashes will be interred at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter along with her husband's at a later date.

She worked for the Meredith Corporation after high school graduation until she enrolled at Iowa State College. There she met her future husband, and the love of her life, Kenneth A. Gregersen. They were married on June 14, 1953 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Des Moines (where she was also baptized and confirmed). They remained lifelong Lutherans wherever they lived. She was involved in Sunday School, WELCA, choir and hospitality.

Evelyn worked at the Iowa State College seed laboratory while her husband finished college, and at the Brooklyn, New York Methodist Hospital while her husband was in the Army.

After his service, Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother raising her two sons, Stephen and Kristopher, and being a homemaker. Always organized, she made sure her family came first and was always on time. She came to her children's and grandchildren's activities to encourage and praise their efforts.

Evelyn resumed her career as a teacher's aide and later as secretary to the staff of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in Muscatine, Iowa. Later, she worked at the accounting firm of Mossbach-Griffith, CPA during the tax season.

Evie was an amazing host and welcoming friend. She loved to decorate her home (it was always spotless) and host events. She made you feel welcome and appreciated as family and friends meant everything to her. She wrote weekly letters to her family with the latest news and always wrote a kind thank you to all. Growing up with very modest means, Evie came to appreciate fashion. She loved to wear a new outfit and accessories always looking as stylish and gracious on the outside as she was inside.

She was an active member of PEO and TTT, both women's philanthropic organizations. She spent more than 17 years helping young women competing in the Miss America Scholarship program on the local, state and national level. She received great joy mentoring and chaperoning young women with poise, confidence and speaking skills as well as booking their appearances.

Her husband's career caused them to move several times and they continued to move in retirement. In 67 years of marriage, they lived in Ames, Webb, Sioux City, Muscatine, Arnolds Park and Ankeny in Iowa as well as Brooklyn, NY, Bella Vista, AR and Gold Canyon, AZ. They also loved to travel visiting every state and several foreign countries. Wherever they found themselves, she always made new friends feel welcomed and appreciated.

Her parents, Guy and Carol (Christensen) Toulouse preceded her in death. She is survived by Kenneth of Ankeny, Stephen and his wife Kathryn of Douglas, WY, Kristopher and his wife Kathryn in Des Moines, IA, and five grandchildren, Maren Gregersen of St Louis, MO, Casey (Annie) Gregersen of Houston, TX, Erik Gregersen (Stephanie Darus) of Des Moines, IA, Clayton (Laura) Gregersen of Billing, MT, and Haley (PJ) Mackinney of Beaverton, OR and step granddaughter, Katelyn of Douglas, WY. She is also survived by one great granddaughter, Brooke of Billings, MT, and three great grandsons, Kolt, Fynn and Rhett of Houston, TX, a sister, Marilyn (John) Rosborough of Los Lunas, NM and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Bridges of Ankeny for Evie's wonderful care the past four years. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter or Luther Memorial Church where she was a member.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the entire Gregerson family.
Mel Rambo
September 9, 2020
Evelyn was always such a beautiful person inside and out. Her joy in her family and relatipnships was so evident I have great memories of being your flower girl at your wedding..
Janice Smith) Rautman
Family
September 9, 2020
Ken, My thoughts and prayers are with you. She has won the battle and is now enjoying the rewards.
Dena Schliesman
Friend
September 9, 2020
EVIE WAS A WONDERFUL FRIEND AND WE HAD SUCH GOOD TIMES TOGETHER. I TREASURE THE TIMES SHE STAYED WITH ME WHEN KEN WAS GONE ON BUSINESS. SHE WILL BE MISSED BY MANY.
ELEANOR LINDEMAN
Friend
