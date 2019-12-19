Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Grinnell - Evelyn Darlene Arthur Felper, age 87 of Grinnell, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.

A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held in the near future. The family would like to thank the St. Francis Manor staff for her care during the last few years. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the St Francis Manor Foundation, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.smithfh.com.

Evelyn was most known for her quick wit and sense of humor and for her many years serving the public as a waitress at the Longhorn restaurant in Grinnell. She loved ice cream, music, dancing and painting. She was instrumental in planning town celebrations in Searsboro and could often be found dressed up and entertaining as Minnie Pearl. She also helped to build the community center in Searsboro.

Evelyn is survived by her children Carolyn (Jim) Taylor, Steve Arthur, Soldotna, Alaska, Neil (Connie) Arthur, Soldotna, Alaska, Boyd (Kathy) Arthur, Lynnville, IA, Warren Arthur, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Marsha (Russ) Nieland, Cedar Rapids, IA. She was also loved by 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Her parents, Harvey and Mary Brown; two brothers; and one sister preceded her in death. Robert Arthur of Searsboro, IA, father of her six children also preceded her in death as did her second husband, Gordon Felper of Grinnell, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019
