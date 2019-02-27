|
|
Evelyn Jean Hall
Brooklyn - Evelyn Jean Hall age 87, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Per her wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Condolences and memorials may be directed to the family in c/o Kloster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 341, Brooklyn, Iowa 52211.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; her son Blair and his wife Deana Hall of Brooklyn; a grandson, Neil Hall (Emmie Watters) also of Brooklyn; and Emmie's children, Cayden, Gracie, and Hannah.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Daryl, Melvin, Richard and Lloyd Hall.
Evelyn Jean Hall was born May 24, 1931 in rural Brooklyn, Iowa; the youngest of five children born to Roy and Pearl Montgomery Hall. She graduated from the Brooklyn High School with the Class of 1948 and married Gerald Hall on December 14, 1948 at the First Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn. Besides being a wife and mother, Evelyn worked at the Brooklyn Pharmacy and ASC office. She then went to work at the Poweshiek County Savings Bank for 37 years, serving as vice-president and eventually retiring in 1993. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, reading and taking care of her grandson, Neil as a child. She especially loved going to dances with Gerald.
Online condolences:
www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019