Evelyn June Rater
Carroll - Evelyn June Rater was born March 12, 1933 to Edwin and Helen Feickon a farm southwest of Fontanelle Iowa. Her grandparents were coming for Sunday dinner and were pleasantly surprised. Her birth also coincided with her paternal grandparents' arrival to Ellis Island March 12, 1898 from Germany. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had his first fireside chat that evening.
She died April 24, 2019 in Carroll, Iowa where she resided in a nursing home. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be Friday, June 14 at 10 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa with burial at Fontanelle Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Homes in Carroll, Iowa.
Evelyn attended country schools and graduated from Fontanelle HS in 1951. She attended Iowa Lutheran School of Nursing and Grandview College graduating with a Diploma of Registered Nursing in 1954. She completed a surgical rotation post-graduation at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She worked at Iowa Lutheran Hospital before traveling west to work at Tucson Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. She returned to Iowa where she worked in Surgery, Medical Surgical, Obstetrics, Psych and for the State of Iowa at Woodward and Marshalltown Veterans Home retiring in 2000.
Evelyn married Louis Daniel Rater in 1957. To this union were born 5 children: Ruth, Risa, Robert, Rae Jean and Ronald. A family vacation to North Dakota in 1968 to spend the summer at a Lutheran Bible Camp in Epping was a family highlight. Evelyn and Dan divorced in 1972.
Evelyn will be remembered as a hard-working lady, a trendsetter ahead of her time. She had a special relationship with her grandchildren, taking them to Living History Farms, Science Center, Clive Festival, and attending their school and sporting events. She will be remembered as the grandma that kept the 2003 Valley Tigers baseball team supplied with cool drinks and snacks. She frequently had her grandkids spend the night as they were growing and when they got too rowdy, could be heard to say, "Stop your damn bawling and squawking!" As the grandkids grew older, they were known to pop over to Grandma Raters in West Des Moines to unload their worries and concerns with the knowledge she would listen and never judge them, giving them sound advice if they asked.
Evelyn is preceded in heaven by her parents, her ex-husband, two sons Robert and Ronald and godson Brian Feick. She is survived by 3 daughters, Ruth Victorville Ca, Risa Vermillion SD and Rae Jean (Tim) Lepird of Carroll IA. Grandchildren: Jeremiah (Catelyn) Hastings Ne, Erin (Shawn) Rush Norwalk IA, Jordyn Lepird Cedar Rapids IA, Joshua (Emily), Carroll IA, Geoffrey (Emily) Gonzalez Tallahassee FL, Patrick (Marisha) Gonzalez, Sherman Oaks Ca, Paul Gonzalez, Oceanside Ca, Stephanie Gonzalez Decatur Ga, great grandchildren Locklyn and Beckham Rush, Piper Lepird and Leo Gonzalez, god daughters Nancy Grothen, Murray IA and Teresa Feick Fremont Ne. 5 younger brothers Dean (Ann) Fontanelle Richard (Dorene) Fontanelle, Cary, Papatoetoe NZ, Jerry Osage IA, Larry (Deb) Granger IA, sister in law Joan Snyder, Council Bluffs IA, other relatives and friends.
Jesus loves me this I know for the Bible tells me so!
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019