Evelyn K Wedel
Wichita, KS - Wedel, Evelyn K., 95, passed away March 11, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Her positivity, faith, and loving heart will be missed.
She met the love of her life, Herman J. "Woody" Wedel, while working at the WWII Kansas City war plant. In Des Moines they built their successful business, Iowa Jeweler's Supply. She was a pioneer businesswoman, respected and valued by all. After Woody's death, she retired to Wichita to live near her daughter.
She quickly became an integral part of every community she entered and will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Steve (Lynn) Wedel; daughter, Kathy (Ben) Herzog; her granddaughters: Lisa (Peter) Bogart, Sarah Herzog, Megan (Eric) Burton, and Kate (Ian) Smith; two great-grandchildren and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers. Services and burial will be at 10 am, Monday, March 16th, Our Lady of the Snows Church, Mary's Home. Memorials may be sent to Our Lady of the Snows Church, 274 Hwy H, Eugene, MO 65032 or the Catholic Care Center, 6700 E 45th St N, Wichita, 67228.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020