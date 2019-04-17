|
Evelyn Mae Bunn, age 82, of Grinnell, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home after a short illness. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Iowa, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., with the service starting at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Brooklyn Cemetery. Memorials may be contributed to the Drake Community Library, 930 Park Street, Grinnell, Iowa, 50112.
Evelyn is survived by four children, Brian Bunn (Vicki), of Des Moines, JoEllen McCoy (Michael), of Waukee, Suzanne Bunn (Teressa), of Boise, Idaho and Andrew Bunn, of Grinnell; five grandchildren Ryan McCoy (Amanda), Samantha Matthews, Christina Boley (Jered), Rachelle Johnson (Michael), and Sean Bunn (Megan); and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her three siblings Ellen Inman (Robert), of Grinnell, Lloyd Jones (Linda), of Lynnville, and Dan Jones (Joan), of Grinnell; as well as many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was proceeded in death by her husband Carrell, her parents Woodrow and Zelda Jones and a granddaughter Cassandra Bunn.
Evelyn Mae Jones Bunn was born July 1, 1936, in Barnes City, Iowa, to Woodrow Wilson Jones and Zelda Mae Bryan Jones. She graduated from New Sharon High School in 1953. She married Carrell Edward Bunn on March 27, 1956 in Niles, Michigan. Evelyn was employed in the insurance business and was president of Insurance Women of Des Moines at one time. She was a teacher at heart. Evelyn had many hobbies. She enjoyed camping, antiquing, knitting, sewing, quilting, gardening, watching old movies and of course reading. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019