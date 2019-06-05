|
Evelyn Mae Ramsey
Urbandale - Evelyn Ramsey, 90, of Urbandale, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Evelyn was born on June 18, 1928 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Fred and Mae (Hass) Gile. The things that brought a smile to her face were her grandkids, cardinals and hummingbirds, watching her grandchildren play hockey, family reunions, and celebrating her birthday. Her favorite pastimes were reading, baking, gardening and doing crafts.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Ramsey, Sheri Ramsey, and Mark (Joanne) Ramsey; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Coughlin and Betty Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Chuck Gile, Mildred Staebler, Ray Gile, and Maxine Logan.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospice for the love and care Evelyn received in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Ramsey family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019