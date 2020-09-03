Evelyn Mitchell

Evelyn MitchellRockford, IL - Evelyn Ruth Mitchell, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home with her loved ones by her side due to complications from a stroke. Evelyn was born in Beatrice, NE to Aloys "Louie" and Magdalen "Lena" (Grell) Meyer on September 8, 1934. She was a graduate of Beatrice High School in 1952. Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert Mitchell, on November 22, 1955. Shortly after Robert returned from the Korean War, they moved to Des Moines, IA. Evelyn was a homemaker and worked various accounting jobs throughout her life, ending her working career employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield. Evelyn was a sweet and loving woman, who's greatest joys in life were caring for and spending time with her two granddaughters. She also enjoyed cooking, traveling, watching sports, her various collections, entertaining, playing cards, puzzles and going out to eat with friends and family.Those left to cherish many loving memories of Evelyn are her daughter, Sue (Rob) Nunez of Rockford, IL; granddaughters, Alexandria and Zoe Nunez of Rockford, IL; two sisters, Dorothy Brown of Des Moines, IA and Theresia Robertson of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Mitchell, who died February 27, 2015; parents; three sisters and one brother.Funeral mass will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines, IA 50310 where family will greet friends for one hour before the service. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum. Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff at Lifescape Adult Day Program for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lifescape Adult Day Program, 1330 S. Alpine Road, Rockford, IL 61108.