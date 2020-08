Evelyn RollColfax - Evelyn Grace Roll, age 86 of Colfax, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at McKeever Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Howard Street Christian Church and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com