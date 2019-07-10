|
|
Evelyn Witmer
Altoona - Evelyn Witmer, 70, of Altoona passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Evelyn Jean (Gelhaus) Witmer was born to Gilbert W. and Margaret E. (Zahand) Gelhaus on May 3, 1949 in Eldora, Iowa.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Maurice F. Witmer Jr. (Fred) on March 10, 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa. To this union were born four children: Donna, Christy, Matthew and Michael.
Evelyn will be remembered for being a mom to all and a friend to everyone. Throughout her life, Evelyn enjoyed making crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, decorating her home for holidays, gardening and reading a good book on the porch of her home in Arizona. Her grandchildren describe her as "kind, caring and loving." The grand-kids recall spending time with her in the kitchen, making cookies and in the garden, picking green beans and tomatoes.
Evelyn was a true blessing to everyone. She lived a life dedicated to the happiness of others. Her generosity and expansive outreach of love will be carried in the hearts of everyone that was honored to know her.
Evelyn is survived by her mother Margaret Gelhaus of Hubbard, IA, husband Fred Witmer of Altoona, IA, children: Donna (Eric) Cook of Sedona, AZ, Christy (Jay) Menke of Worthington, MN, Michael (Sam) Witmer of Ankeny, IA; her siblings and their spouses: Janet (Kent) Ziebel of Ames, Bill (Vicki) Gelhaus of North Liberty, and Dennis (Dawn) Gelhaus of Hubbard; five grandchildren: Trevor (Emily), Branden, Mateah, Margo and Gavin; and one great-grand child Hazel.
She is preceded in death by her father Gilbert Gelhaus, infant brother Gary, son Matthew Witmer, nephew Brandon Gelhaus and father and mother in-law Maurice F. Witmer, Sr. and Donna G. Witmer.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 1pm at the New Altoona Cemetary. Service will be followed by an open Celebration of Life gathering at the Witmer household located at 1112 1st Street E, Altoona, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019