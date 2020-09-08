Evelyn Wood
Urbandale - Evelyn Harriet Wood, 91, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Glen Oaks Special Care Center. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens.
Evelyn was born on June 15, 1929 to Charles and Evelyn (McCrocklin) Siever in Manhattan, Kansas. The family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa in 1941, and Evelyn graduated from Johnston High School. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Wood and they made their home in Urbandale. Evelyn worked for Younkers Department Stores as an auditor for many years and retired in 1965. Evelyn and Lawrence adopted their daughter, Phyllis, in 1966. Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Wood; her daughter, Phyllis Wood; and brother, Charles Siever. She is survived by her sisters, Doris (Robert) Johnson of Urbandale, and Mollie Bonestroo of Urbandale; sister-in-law Karen Siever of Des Moines; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.
In Evelyn's honor, memorial contributions may be made out to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcomed at www.IlesCares.com
.