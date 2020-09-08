1/1
Evelyn Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Wood

Urbandale - Evelyn Harriet Wood, 91, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Glen Oaks Special Care Center. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens.

Evelyn was born on June 15, 1929 to Charles and Evelyn (McCrocklin) Siever in Manhattan, Kansas. The family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa in 1941, and Evelyn graduated from Johnston High School. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Wood and they made their home in Urbandale. Evelyn worked for Younkers Department Stores as an auditor for many years and retired in 1965. Evelyn and Lawrence adopted their daughter, Phyllis, in 1966. Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Wood; her daughter, Phyllis Wood; and brother, Charles Siever. She is survived by her sisters, Doris (Robert) Johnson of Urbandale, and Mollie Bonestroo of Urbandale; sister-in-law Karen Siever of Des Moines; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.

In Evelyn's honor, memorial contributions may be made out to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcomed at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved