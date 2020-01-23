|
Everett 'Bud' Bradford
Ankeny - Everett Leroy Bradford, 94, Ankeny, Iowa, died at his residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Bud was born November 2, 1925 in Clear Springs, Missouri to John A. & Lola (Patterson) Bradford, the eldest male of 12 children. He grew up in various locations in Iowa and Missouri.
Everett was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific Theater beginning in 1944. He received a Bronze Star, a Combat Infantryman Badge with other awards while fighting in the Philippines and Japan. Following his military discharge he returned home working odd jobs to support his siblings and parents.
Bud married his wife of 64 years, Edna Lorine Amann on November 8, 1953. They enjoyed traveling, fishing and gardening together. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and custodian prior to retiring. He was a Life Member of the , and participated in the Honor Flight for World War II Veterans.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, and 6 siblings. He is survived by son, Ed Bradford of Des Moines, and 5 younger siblings.
A graveside committal service of cremains will be 1:00 pm, Friday, April 17, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery, 470 N.W. 54th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50313, with Military Honors.
Memorials in Bud's name may be made to Sunny View Care Center, 410 N.W. Ash Drive, Ankeny, Iowa 50023.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020