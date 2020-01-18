|
Everett "Ed" Calhoun
Ankeny - Everett Edward "Ed" Calhoun of Ankeny, passed away January 15, 2020.
A visitation will be Sat., January 25, 1-3 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.
Ed was born Aug. 31, 1942 and graduated from North High School in 1960.
Ed then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he became a 2nd Class Petty Officer, Electronic Technician and was honorably discharged. He had a 35 ½-year career at Firestone Tire and Rubber. During retirement, he was a part-time bus driver for Ankeny Community Schools.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys; daughters, Sue Schlenker (Todd) and Teri Vannoy; son, Eric (Cristy) Calhoun; sisters, Betty Scheef and Cynthia Fehr; grandchildren, Cailey and Cole Schlenker; Wiley and Brody Vannoy; Ryan, Caleb and Megan Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and dear friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020