Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Everett "Ed" Calhoun


1942 - 2020
Everett "Ed" Calhoun Obituary
Everett "Ed" Calhoun

Ankeny - Everett Edward "Ed" Calhoun of Ankeny, passed away January 15, 2020.

A visitation will be Sat., January 25, 1-3 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

Ed was born Aug. 31, 1942 and graduated from North High School in 1960.

Ed then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he became a 2nd Class Petty Officer, Electronic Technician and was honorably discharged. He had a 35 ½-year career at Firestone Tire and Rubber. During retirement, he was a part-time bus driver for Ankeny Community Schools.

Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys; daughters, Sue Schlenker (Todd) and Teri Vannoy; son, Eric (Cristy) Calhoun; sisters, Betty Scheef and Cynthia Fehr; grandchildren, Cailey and Cole Schlenker; Wiley and Brody Vannoy; Ryan, Caleb and Megan Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and dear friends.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
