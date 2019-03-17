|
Everett J. Beenken
Lincoln, NE - 9/10/1940 - 3/12/2019 Everett passed away at the age of 78 on March 12, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. Born in Oelwein, IA. on September 10, 1940 to George A and Edna J (Johnson)Beenken. Everett was retired as a computer store owner in Iowa.
Everett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elly of Lincoln; daughter Deb Melichar (Bruce) Lincoln and son Steve Beenken (Tammy) Cumming, IA; grandchildren Ashton Cunningham (David); Logan Melichar (Sarah); Hannah Beenken and Braden Beenken. Step-grandchildren Jeff Melichar and Kim Makovicka (James). Great-grandchildren Landon Miller, Layla Colgrove, Mai Cunningham, Alissah Cunningham, Dakotah Cunningham, Griffin Melichar, Jackson Makovicka, Addison Makovicka,, and Blake Makovicka; Brother George Beenken.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn Roster.
Everett's motto was "Life is not a dress rehearsal, live your dream". He retired in 2002 and traveled the country and Canada in their motor coach. They set out to visit every state for 30 days and ended up surpassing this many times over. New adventures and new friends were found daily.
Memorial to the Capital Humane Society-Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. Memorial service to be held at First United Methodist Church in Newton, Iowa on March 30th at 11 am.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019