Evonne Schaaf
Des Moines - Evonne Schaaf of Des Moines passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Carroll, Iowa, Evonne was the daughter of Gifford and Helen Yager. Evonne was the second of six children all raised near Viola Center, where she graduated from high school. After attending the Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Evonne moved to Des Moines and worked for MidAmerican Energy for 26 years, retiring as Executive Assistant to the President. Evonne was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, The Questers and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Evonne is survived by her sons, Greg (Sue) Schaaf of Des Moines and Scott (Kim) Schaaf of Ankeny as well as six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry and Delmar Yager; and countless friends! Evonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Gifford and Helen Yager; sister, two brothers, and one grandson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 3-6 p.m. at Iles Westover Chapel and funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church. www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019