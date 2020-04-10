|
F. Alberta Ritter
Des Moines - Alberta Ritter 95, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on April 4, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Alberta was born in Polk County on April 9, 1924 to Frances (Trisler) Shoemaker and Claude Henderson. She grew up in Iowa moving to Des Moines in 1945. She worked for Cobbs Manufacturing for 14 years and retired from Northwestern Bell in 1989 after 16 years. She is a member of the Pioneer Club.
Alberta married Clair Ritter in 1970. They spent over 12 years of retirement traveling to Florida, Arizona and Texas in their motorhome. Alberta loved playing cards, crocheting, embroidery work, reading and participating in Red Hat. She resided at Luther Park Apartments for 18 years and volunteered there in the library, snack shop, and coordinated games.
Alberta is survived by her two daughters: Cinda Stevenson of Johnston, IA and Vicky (Mark) Herrald of Chandler, AZ; two step-children; Judd Ritter of Idaho Fall, ID and Julie Ritter of Shelley, ID; eight grandchildren; Tiffany Reese (Mike Henson) of Ankeny IA, Jami Myers of Ankeny, IA, Teri (Mark) Casey of Grimes, IA, Scott Jacober of Jensen Beach, FL, Mark Stevenson of St. Louis, MO, Todd (Carol) Stevenson of Guernsey, WY, Quay (John) Mitchell of Edina, MN and Chad (Lori) Stevenson of West Des Moines, IA; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and two sisters, Betty Donahue of Dunkerton, IA and Rosemary Young Blood of Des Moines, IA.
Alberta was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Clair, sister, Maxine McGinn, grandson, Robert Marquis, and great-grandson, Tanner Sellers.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to care for our mother, grandmother, and sister in her final hours. We will always be eternally grateful.
In light of the statewide mandate concerning the COVID-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 5452 NE 22 Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020