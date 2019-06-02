|
Dr. F. O. Winjum
Winterset - Dr. Francis O. Winjum, 89, passed away on May 28, 2019 at West Bridge Care & Rehabilitation in Winterset.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family present to receive friends during this time. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset with burial to follow with Military Honors in the Winterset Cemetery. A luncheon will be served to all attending. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the Winterset Veterinary Center.
Francis Owen Winjum, son of Martin and Ida (Tarum) Winjum, was born December 17, 1929 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He worked hard all his life to support his family, delivering newspapers as a kid, working on a silo crew to pay for college, and was an eye doctor for over 50 years.
He graduated from Watertown High School in 1947, earned his B.S. from Augustana College in 1949 and his O.D. degree from Southern College of Optometry in 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 in Fort Worth, TX, working as a company clerk and doing eye exams for Army recruits.
He married Mary Helen Foster on March 4, 1958. She passed away December 10, 1958. He then married Adeline Thompson on December 27, 1959. She passed away on March 3, 2005.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Winterset, the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club (president in 1965), and the American Legion (Commander in 1966). He also marched with the Color Guard for military funerals. On Tuesday, he will be honored with a 21-gun salute at the Winterset Cemetery.
Francis enjoyed playing cribbage, reading books, planting flowers and vegetables, and taking his family on many trips and adventures. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he treated everyone he met with kindness, compassion, and his unique sense of humor.
Francis is survived by his children, Michael Owen Winjum of Winterset, Michael David (Madeleine) Winjum of Cypress, TX, Donald Keith Winjum of Woodward, and Kristin Lee (Rick) Hermann of West Des Moines; siblings, Mel (Liz) Winjum of Indianola, Ken (Emelia) Winjum of Mason, TX, Marvis (Verdie) Bell of Watertown, SD, and John "Jack" Winjum of Lincoln, NE; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Mary and Adeline; and his brother, Robert (Helen) Winjum.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019