Services
Tonini Funeral Home - Des Moines
2135 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 282-7311
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tonini Funeral Home - Des Moines
2135 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Grant


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Grant Obituary
Fay Grant

Phoenix, formerly of Des Moines - Delpha "Fayrene" Grant was born May 18, 1929. She passed with her family by her side May 20, 2019, at age 90. Fay as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Des Moines Technical High School and become an Assistant Lingerie Buyer for Younkers before she married George C. Krahl Jr in 1950. Fay and George had 3 sons. In 1983, she married Ross Grant. They enjoyed traveling, watching baseball and basketball. Fay's greatest inspiration were her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She never missed her great-grandkids sports or school events even as her health began to decline. She was very independent and active until her passing. Fay's greatest accomplishment was celebrating her 90th birthday with family.

Fay is survived by her sons: Michael (Cynthia) Krahl of Phoenix, Arizona, William (Anna) Krahl of Urbandale. grandsons Brad (Jenna), Jason (Gina) both of Phoenix, Arizona, and granddaughters Jill (Anthony) and Kelly (Blake) both of Waukee. Great grandchildren: Marguerite, James, Josephine, and Mia Scigliano; Jacob and Nathan Norrell, Kaiden and Jake Krahl.

She is proceeded in death by son Timothy Krahl and husband Ross Grant.

Visitation will be held at Tonini Funeral Home in Des Moines on Wednesday May 29th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tonini Funeral Home - Des Moines
Download Now