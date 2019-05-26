|
|
Fay Grant
Phoenix, formerly of Des Moines - Delpha "Fayrene" Grant was born May 18, 1929. She passed with her family by her side May 20, 2019, at age 90. Fay as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Des Moines Technical High School and become an Assistant Lingerie Buyer for Younkers before she married George C. Krahl Jr in 1950. Fay and George had 3 sons. In 1983, she married Ross Grant. They enjoyed traveling, watching baseball and basketball. Fay's greatest inspiration were her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She never missed her great-grandkids sports or school events even as her health began to decline. She was very independent and active until her passing. Fay's greatest accomplishment was celebrating her 90th birthday with family.
Fay is survived by her sons: Michael (Cynthia) Krahl of Phoenix, Arizona, William (Anna) Krahl of Urbandale. grandsons Brad (Jenna), Jason (Gina) both of Phoenix, Arizona, and granddaughters Jill (Anthony) and Kelly (Blake) both of Waukee. Great grandchildren: Marguerite, James, Josephine, and Mia Scigliano; Jacob and Nathan Norrell, Kaiden and Jake Krahl.
She is proceeded in death by son Timothy Krahl and husband Ross Grant.
Visitation will be held at Tonini Funeral Home in Des Moines on Wednesday May 29th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2019