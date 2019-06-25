Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Fay Lois Hall


Fay Lois Hall Obituary
Fay Lois Hall

Des Moines - Fay L. Hall passed away June 22, 2019, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, Iowa. She was born on April 16, 1929, to her parents Lynn and Violet King.

Fay grew up in Des Moines and went to school on the North side of Des Moines. Later, they moved to the South side where she graduated from Lincoln High School. Fay attended Capital City Commercial College where she met and fell in love with her husband to be, Jim Hall, and they were married 69 years. He will miss her greatly, but knows she is with the Lord and is free of the pain she has been in for the last nine months.

Fay enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She always had several flower pots in the house, a garden or two outside, and bird feeders out in the winter. Fay also enjoyed evening sailing with Jim as long as there was bird watching involved.

Fay was a member of a garden club, Joy Group, and Get Together to Talk Group, all of which she attended regularly. She was also a member of Johnston Evangelical Free Church, now NorthPoint Church.

In addition to her loving husband, Fay leaves three sons, Lynn Hall and his wife Shirley, Merle Hall and his wife Marsha, and David Hall and his wife Paulette Tingley. They will miss her greatly since she has been a loving and caring mother to them for many years. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Leta (Al) Smith.

Fay was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to NorthPoint Church in loving memory of Fay.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 25, 2019
