Faye H. Strayer
Iowa City, Iowa - Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died February 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness. A memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation for the Museum of Art Sponsorship Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244-4550 or to the Unitarian Universalist Society Memorial Fund, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa, 52241.
Faye is survived by daughter, Hilary Strayer and son-in-law Peter Nothnagle of Iowa City; son, Scott Strayer and friend Anna Strong of San Jose, Calif.; brother, Merle Hyde and wife Flo of Henderson, Nev.; sister, Julia Ardoin and husband Darrell of Vienna, Va.; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hyde of Guttenberg, Iowa, and their families. Her husband, Gordon B. Strayer; brothers, Keith Hyde and Robert Hyde; and a nephew, Richard Hyde, died earlier.
A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Photo credit Cindy Altmaier Riley (2017).
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019