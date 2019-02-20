Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Strayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye H. Strayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faye H. Strayer Obituary
Faye H. Strayer

Iowa City, Iowa - Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died February 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness. A memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation for the Museum of Art Sponsorship Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244-4550 or to the Unitarian Universalist Society Memorial Fund, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa, 52241.

Faye is survived by daughter, Hilary Strayer and son-in-law Peter Nothnagle of Iowa City; son, Scott Strayer and friend Anna Strong of San Jose, Calif.; brother, Merle Hyde and wife Flo of Henderson, Nev.; sister, Julia Ardoin and husband Darrell of Vienna, Va.; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hyde of Guttenberg, Iowa, and their families. Her husband, Gordon B. Strayer; brothers, Keith Hyde and Robert Hyde; and a nephew, Richard Hyde, died earlier.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Photo credit Cindy Altmaier Riley (2017).
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now