Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heiden Community Room, Spring Street Building, 5th floor, Oaknoll Retirement Residence
735 George Street
Iowa City, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Unitarian Universalist Society
2355 Oakdale Road
Coralville, IA
Iowa City, Iowa - Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died February 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa, 52241, followed by a reception. Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Heiden Community Room, Spring Street Building, 5th floor, Oaknoll Retirement Residence, 735 George Street, Iowa City, Iowa, 52246.

Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019
