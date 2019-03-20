|
|
Faye Hyde Strayer
Iowa City, Iowa - Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died February 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa, 52241, followed by a reception. Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Heiden Community Room, Spring Street Building, 5th floor, Oaknoll Retirement Residence, 735 George Street, Iowa City, Iowa, 52246.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019