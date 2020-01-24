Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Richland Cemetery
Jamaica, IA
View Map
Faye L. Adamson


1921 - 2020
Faye L. Adamson Obituary
Faye L. Adamson

Des Moines - Faye Larene Adamson, 98, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Faye was born October 6, 1921 in Jamaica, Iowa to Azel and Della (Souder) Patrick. She graduated from Jamaica High School in 1939 and went on to earn her cosmetology license from Iowa School of Beauty. She owned State Fair Beauty Salon in Des Moines until she retired. She married Ellis Adamson and they had four children. Faye enjoyed word finds, crocheting, and she loved to read.

She is survived by twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, her son-in-law, Cliff Carr and daughter-in-law, Linda Adamson. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Adamson; children, Joye Carr, Wayne, Donald, and James Adamson; and her parents, Azel and Della Patrick.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside committal service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Richland Cemetery in Jamaica, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
