Faye Latham
Sun City, AZ - Faye Latham 88 of Sun City, AZ formerly of Des Moines, IA went to be with the Lord, Wed March 13, 2019, because of heart disease/pancreatic tumor. She was born Faye Irene Crabtree August 24, 1930 in Madrid, Iowa, to Stow and Sally Crabtree. She Graduated from Madrid High School in 1948 and married Dale Latham 9-4-48. After 67 years together, Dale went to be with the Lord 5-8-16. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings. She is survived by her son Larry (Vicky) Latham, Grandson Cory Latham, Granddaughter Cary (Ben) Nelson all of Des Moines, Iowa. She worked in many administrative positions, including at Meredith Publishing, the State of Iowa, Grace Baptist Church and at the Des Moines Police training facility. She loved the Lord and taught many Bible classes over the years. After cremation, a Memorial service was held April 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sun City, AZ. Happy Mother's Day in Heaven Mom.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019