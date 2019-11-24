|
Felecia McMenamin
Ankeny - Felecia M. McMenamin was born on December 27, 1929 to Alex and Irma Senecaut. On Saturday, November 23, 2019 she passed away in Des Moines. There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Felecia is survived by her sons, Terry (Jeff Nordstrom) Fenton, Gregory Fenton; grandson, Jamie Fenton and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Animal Rescue League in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019