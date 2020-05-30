Fena Severino Lucia
Des Moines - Fena Severino Lucia, 91, passed away May 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fena was born January 28, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa to James and Phyllis (Pondula) Severino. She graduated from St. Anthony's Grade School and Lincoln High School. Fena married Eugene Lucia in 1947. She was a homemaker as a young wife and mother of four. Later in life she ran an Italian bakery. She enjoyed her grandkids, her great-grandkids, being with her family, and cherry pie.
Fena is survived by her daughter, Maria Cornelius; daughters-in-law, Claudia Lucia and Bobbi Lucia; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; sons, Rudy, James and Eugene, Jr.
The family will greet friends Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Fena will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Fena Lucia. The family will make a contribution to an organization at a later time.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.