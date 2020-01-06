|
|
Fendall M. Dreher
Des Moines - On January 4, 2020 Fendall M. Dreher, comforted by his Lord and Savior, was reunited with his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Anna Dreher. Fendall was born March 23, l926 and lived his younger years in Audubon County, Iowa.
He was an Army veteran of WWII and served in the 10th Mountain Division in Naples, Italy. He returned to Des Moines and worked for Iowa Power and Light and retired from the Polk County Roads Department.
He was an avid handyman and enjoyed carpentry, reading the paper and living independently in the home he and Anna built in 1970 in Delaware Township.
Fendall was the father of Dan (Tina) (Des Moines), Amy Gossman (Denver, CO) and Janet Dowell (Joplin, MO); grandfather of Sharlee Merrill, Christina Jasmer, Harley Snider, Alex Dreher, Maggie Dowell, Will Dowell, Ryan Gossman, Cailyn Jasmer; and great grandfather and uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; his wife, Anna; and son-in-law, Mark Gossman.
Visitation will be TODAY from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E. 42nd St., Des Moines, where he and Anna were charter members. Burial will be at the Berwick Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020