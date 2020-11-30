Fidelia Irene Romero
Sigourney - Fidelia Irene Romero, age 95, formerly of Des Moines passed away peacefully at the Sigourney Manor House on November 29, 2020. She was born in Havana, Cuba to Mark Antonio Carranza and Flora Espinosa Carranza. Fidelia will be remembered as a beautiful woman of grace, a dedicated wife, loving mother, beloved grandmother, and the matriarch to her family.
Fidelia's life is truly one to celebrate. She attended the University of Havana at the age of 16 and graduated with dual Chemistry and Physics degrees in 1948. She taught higher mathematics prior to marrying Dr. Jose M. Romero. They moved to Des Moines in 1952 where they raised seven adoring children. Due to Cuban political tensions, Fidelia was unable to see her family in Cuba. However, her friends became her chosen family and were loved very much. She was known as an amazing cook, hosting many memorable events for family and friends. Her adventurous spirit took her to see many places around the world. Fidelia's kind and loving soul enriched the lives of many.
Fidelia was proud of her children and gave them the love and attention as if they were only children. Left to cherish her memories are six of her seven loving children, Diana Romero-Wehr and John Wehr, Joseph Romero, Mark and Kelley Romero, Fidel and Laura Romero, Jorge and Uva Romero, and Myra Romero. Nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Liz, Emily and Juliet Wehr; Jeremy Jallen; Ryan Ann and Rickey Romero; Hilda Castro, and Marisa Romero. She was preceded in death by her daughter Greta in 1985, and husband Dr. Jose in 1986.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the Sigourney Manor House and Essence of Life Hospice for the loving kindness and compassion care, and a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Friday, December 4 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share stories and memories of Fidelia at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
