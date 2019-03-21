|
|
Florence Irene Garland
Of Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Florence Garland, 90 went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. She was a resident of Parkridge Specialty Care Center in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Florence was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 25th, 1928 to Cecil Earl and Anna Maud (Trussell) Bougher.
She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Florence is survived by her husband, Richard of 71 years; brother, Donald Bougher; children, Patricia Smith (John), David Garland (Marsha), Gary Garland, Ronald Garland, Karen Monson and Sharon Kramer; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and Walter Bougher; and sister, Lillian Longenecker.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, also at the funeral home followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Hill.
Garland family would like to give special thanks to the generous and caring staff at Parkridge Specialty Care Center for their wonderful care and support of Florence.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Ridge Specialty Care Center in memory of Florence. Condolences may be expressed: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019