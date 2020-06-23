Florence J. Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence J. Hill

Bondurant - Florence Hill, 93, passed away at Courtyard Estates in Bondurant, on June 20, 2020. She was born November 11, 1926, in Princeton, MO to Frank and Priscilla Gump.

Florence graduated from Princeton High School in 1944. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Leslie Hill, sharing 67 wonderful years together until his passing in 2013. He lived to love her and she lived to love him. Although they never had any children of their own, Florence was a devoted homemaker and had a natural maternal instinct. Her warm and comforting presence was felt by all.

Florence was a long time member of Altoona Christian Church. She kept busy with social gatherings such as her daily coffee club at HyVee, various women's clubs, and going out to eat with family and friends. Some of her favorite restaurants were HyVee, Perkins, and The Big Steer.

Florence is survived by her nieces, Jackie Jenkins and Sharolyn Rhoades; and her nephews, John and Joe Gump. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Priscilla; her husband, Leslie, as well as 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, with visitation held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow the service at Altoona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved