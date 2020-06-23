Florence J. Hill
Bondurant - Florence Hill, 93, passed away at Courtyard Estates in Bondurant, on June 20, 2020. She was born November 11, 1926, in Princeton, MO to Frank and Priscilla Gump.
Florence graduated from Princeton High School in 1944. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Leslie Hill, sharing 67 wonderful years together until his passing in 2013. He lived to love her and she lived to love him. Although they never had any children of their own, Florence was a devoted homemaker and had a natural maternal instinct. Her warm and comforting presence was felt by all.
Florence was a long time member of Altoona Christian Church. She kept busy with social gatherings such as her daily coffee club at HyVee, various women's clubs, and going out to eat with family and friends. Some of her favorite restaurants were HyVee, Perkins, and The Big Steer.
Florence is survived by her nieces, Jackie Jenkins and Sharolyn Rhoades; and her nephews, John and Joe Gump. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Priscilla; her husband, Leslie, as well as 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, with visitation held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow the service at Altoona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of name.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.