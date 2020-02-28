Resources
Urbandale - Florence Janet Olson, 88, of Urbandale, IA, departed this life and now lives in glory on Thursday (February 27, 2020) at EveryStep Kavanagh House, Des Moines, IA.

She was born January 25, 1932, Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Johnson) Wilkins. She married Kenneth G. Olson on December 22, 1951 in Clintonville, WI.

Florence lived in multiple states with Ken. They made their final home in Iowa where they raised their three children. She was employed in many secretarial positions throughout her long life. Florence was actively involved in many church activities and volunteering at Zion Lutheran. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, polka dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Her kind considerate gentleness will be remembered forever.

Florence is survived by her son Mark (Tammy) Olson of Des Moines, IA; daughters, Ingrid (Joel) Prail, Carthage, IN; Brenda (Scott) Riemenschneider, Urbandale, IA; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Gilley, Joshua Olson, Ben Prail, Rachel (Christian) Reddin, Jessie Riemenschneider, Caleb Prail, Taylan Olson, Noah Prail, Hailey Riemenschneider, and Luke Prail; three great-granddaughters, Claire, Nora, and Jane Gilley.

Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Mildred Wilkins and her husband Ken Olson.

Her memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church 4300 Beaver Ave Des Moines, IA; visitation will be 9-11 a.m.; funeral at 11:00 a.m. with the luncheon and burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or EveryStep Kavanagh House Des Moines, IA. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
