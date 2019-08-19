|
Florence M. Nelson
Johnston - Florence M. Nelson, 97, died on August 16, 2019. She was born in Gowrie, Iowa, on June 8, 1922, the daughter of Martin and Mary Nelson. She attended school in Gowrie and graduated in 1940.
She went on to receive her BA from the University of Northern Iowa and a MA from the University of Minnesota. She worked in the schools at Harcourt, Mt. Vernon, Newton, and Des Moines. She completed 43 years and retired in 1986.
Florence was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
A Burial Service will be held at the Gowrie Cemetery on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the University of Northern Iowa Foundation c/o Iowa State Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 19, 2019